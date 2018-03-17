हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated: Mar 17, 2018, 23:18 PM IST
PM Modi, President Kovind and Vice-President Naidu greet citizens on Ugadi, Gudi Padava

NEW DELHI: President Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday wished citizens on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Chaitra Sukladi, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

“On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens.

“Celebrated in a wide variety of ways in different parts of our country, these festivals reflect our diversity and yet underline the unity of the nation. May these festivals strengthen the bonds of fraternity among people in various regions of our country,” said President Kovind in an official statement.

Later, the Vice-President Naidu also greeted the people. In a message, he said that these festivals mark the beginning of traditional New Year and reflect the composite culture and rich heritage of our country.

"I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of ‘Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Chaitra Sukladi and Cheti Chand’. Ugadi is considered as an auspicious day as it marks the beginning to the new month ‘Chaitra’.

“All these festivals mark the beginning of traditional New Year and reflect the composite culture and rich heritage of our country. May these festivals bring prosperity and happiness in our lives," he said in an official statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on Ugadi, stating that the festival marks the beginning of human civilisation.

Ugadi ka arth hota hai 'ek yug ki shuruat' (Ugadi mean 'the beginning of an era). It is the festival of the beginning of human civilisation, it is the festival of the beginning of everything,” said PM Modi.

He was addressing a programme to mark Ugadi in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh via video conferencing.

Trending