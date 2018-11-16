हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UGC

UGC announces various scholarships for post-graduate students

Check out the scholarships announced by UGC:

UGC announces various scholarships for post-graduate students
Representational Image

The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced various scholarships for Indian students at the post-graduate level. The scholarships are:

1. Post-Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child 2018-19

Female student who is a single child of her parents of age not more than 30 years and enrolled in the first year of post-graduation can apply for this opportunity, which provides Rs 36,200 p. a. for the duration of two-years.

Interested girl applicants are required to submit Aadhar Number, a photograph, self-attested mark sheet of the previous academic session and fee receipt of current course year.

2. Post Graduate Merit Scholarship for University Rank Holders 2018-19

Graduate degree holders from the streams of Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Commerce, Languages, Mathematical Sciences and Social Sciences, below 30 years of age at the time of post-graduation and first or second rank holder in their under-graduation programme with minimum 60% score can apply for this scholarship scheme. Eligible candidates will benefit cash support of Rs 3100 p.m. for a period of two-years.

Candidates need to submit an attested copy of under-graduate degree, certificate of matriculation, verification certificate from the post-graduate institute and a scanned copy of Aadhar.

3. Post Graduate Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST 2018-19

Candidates of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes who are in their first year of professional course of postgraduation in the current academic year, studying in college, institution or universities, registered under UGC and are funded by central or state government; or are institutes of national importance are welcomed under this programme. Fellows of ME and MTech will receive Rs 7800 pm and Rs 4500 pm for other programmes.

Candidates eligible for any of the above scholarship calls can apply at scholarships.gov.in/fresh/loginPage before November 30, 2018.

For any kind of application related assistance, interested applicants can call at 08448709545, 08527484563.

Tags:
UGCscholarship

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close