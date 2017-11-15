UGC likely to change NET syllabus, may conduct it once a year

NEW DELHI: For the first time in a decade, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is likely to update it's National Eligibility Test (NET) syllabus, to keep up with the changing curriculum of the varsities across the country.

The NET exam might also be held just once a year, instead of current twice-a-year format.

UGC-NET is taken by candidates applying for academic and teaching positions in colleges and universities across India.

Nearly 25 committees have been set up to look at the changes in syllabus for each subject. NET is held for 90 subjects. More committees will be set up to cover all subjects.

“The committees will prepare the draft syllabus and submit it for approval. Once approved a decision will be taken on when to implement it,” said a senior UGC official told Hindustan Times.

Nearly 6.5 lakh candidates apply for the test annually, with just 1.5 appearing for it. The test has a pass percentage of just 3.9%.