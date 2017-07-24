UGC NET 2017: CBSE to release notification today at cbsenet.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) exam 2017 official notification on July 24 (Monday).

The interested candidates can check cbsenet.nic.in for getting the details regarding CBSE UGC NET November Exam 2017.

CBSE will conduct the next UGC-NET for Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Assistant Professor on 05th November, 2017.

The candidates who desire to appear in the test may see the detailed notification available on the website cbsenet.nic.in from 24th July, 2017.

The candidates are required to apply online from August 01, 2017. The last date for applying online is August 30, 2017 and fee can be paid up to August 31, 2017.

The role of CBSE is only upto the conduct of NET Examination and declaration of result. The e-certificates to qualified candidate are issued by UGC- NET Bureau. So the candidates declared qualified in NET are informed to contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg , New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone No. (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419) .