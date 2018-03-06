UGC NET 2018: Online registration begins today @cbse.nic.in, exam on July 8

NEW DELHI: The online registration for University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) July 2018 will begin on Tuesday by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The candidates will be able to register themselves by visiting the board's official website at

The NET is conducted to award Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor, both, or eligibility for Assistant Professor only.

The UGC NET is scheduled to be held on July 8 across the country for 84 different subjects. The last date for applying online is April 5 while the last date for fee submission is April 6.

The required documents are -

- Passport-size photograph of minimum 4kb to 40kb in JPG format with a dimension of 3.5cm (width) x 4.5cm (height)

- Scanned Signature of minimum 4kb to 30kb in JPG format with a dimension of 3.5cm (width) x 1.5cm (height)

- Debit Card/Credit Card to pay the fee online or generate an e-challan (payable at Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank)

- Certificates and other important documents