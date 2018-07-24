हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UGC NET 2018

UGC NET 2018: Results expected on July 31; Answer keys and recorded responses released at cbsenet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), conducting body of UGC NET July 2018, has released the UGC NET Answer Keys and candidate recorded responses on it's official website  cbsenet.nic.in. 

UGC NET Answer Key 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), conducting body of UGC NET July 2018, has released the UGC NET Answer Keys and candidate recorded responses on it's official website  cbsenet.nic.in. 

UGC NET 2018 result are expected to be released by July 31, 2018. 

UGC NET Examination 2018 was conducted on July 8 (except at a center in Allahabad where Paper 2 was conducted on 22, July 2018).  

Here's how to view  UGC NET 2018 answer keys and recorded response:

1. Visit cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/KeyChallange/Login.aspx or click here
2. To view the Anwser Keys & Recorded Response in UGC NET, enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin
3. Now Login to the site 
Results will be displayed on the screen.

In a notification, UGC stated, “So the question papers and answer keys of both the examinations have been displayed and the candidates have to verify the answer keys according to the date of examination in which they have appeared.
“The candidates are advised to take print of image of OMR sheets, recorded responses, answer keys and challenges submitted by them for future reference.
“The refund of fee paid by the candidates towards challenge of answer keys / recorded response (If, accepted by CBSE) will be credited to the credit/debit card directly through which the transaction has been done by the candidate. Therefore the candidates should make payment through their own credit/debit card.”

The last date to raise objections and challenges to the UGC NET 2018 Answer Key is July 27.
“In case the candidates want to submit documents in support of challenge of answer key, they should mail it on net@cbse.gov.in latest by 27, July 2018. The email sent on other mail ids or sent after 27, July 2018 will not be accepted,” said UGC.

