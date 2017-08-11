 
UGC NET November 2017: CBSE to opens registration at cbsenet.nic.in; Steps to Apply

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 10:16
UGC NET November 2017: CBSE to opens registration at cbsenet.nic.in; Steps to Apply
UGC NET November 2017

Candidates interested in University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) can now apply at Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website – cbsenet.nic.in. The UGC NET will be conducted on November 5. CBSE conducts NET exam on behalf of UGC twice every year. NET scores are used for Junior Research Fellowship and for Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. This year, NET will be conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected NET examination cities across the country.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2017 examination

1. In the first step, click on http://cbsenet.nic.in

2. Next, click on UGC NET November 2017 tab on right hand of page

3. Fill up the registration form

4. You'll receive confirmation of registration

The last date to apply online is September 11 and fee can be paid up to September 12, 2017.

