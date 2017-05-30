close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

UGC to work on plan to make father's name optional on degrees

Whether the student wants to mention mother's name or father's name should be his or her choice," Prakash Javadekar told PTI in an interview.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 15:57
UGC to work on plan to make father&#039;s name optional on degrees

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon work on a proposal to make father's name on degrees optional after the HRD Ministry in-principle agreed to the suggestion made by Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi.

 "We are okay with the idea. Whether the student wants to mention mother's name or father's name should be his or her choice," Prakash Javadekar told PTI in an interview.

 "We like the concept and have no objection to it. The UGC will work on it soon," he added.

Following concerns raised by single mothers, Gandhi had last month written to Javadekar, urging him to change the rule that requires father's name to be mandatory mentioned on a student's degree certificate.

"I have been approached by several women who are separated from their husbands and who face problems getting degree certificates issued for their children without their father's name," Gandhi had said in her letter.

She explained further that breakdown of marriages and separation between husband and wife is now a reality and rules must reflect this.

 "Keeping in view the sensitivity of the single/separated mother, we need to make a provision for this purpose by changing rules/guidelines," the letter added.

Last year, at the behest of Maneka, the Ministry of External Affairs had revised its passport application rules and announced that the name of only one parent, and not both, was enough, enabling single parents to apply for passports for their children.

TAGS

undefined

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

New tech can extract fresh water from waste brine
Science

New tech can extract fresh water from waste brine

&#039;&#039;UP CM&#039;s anti-Romeo squad huge success&#039;&#039;
India

''UP CM's anti-Romeo squad huge success...

Jharkhand JAC Class 10th Result 2017 Declared; check jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in
JharkhandEducation

Jharkhand JAC Class 10th Result 2017 Declared; check jac.ni...

Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Results (Science, Commerce) 2017 DECLARED, check jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in
JharkhandEducation

Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Results (Science, Commerce) 2017 DEC...

One dead, two injured in Nepal Army cargo plane crash
WorldAssam Polls

One dead, two injured in Nepal Army cargo plane crash

Philippines urges Islamist rebels to surrender as battle enters eighth day
World

Philippines urges Islamist rebels to surrender as battle en...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video