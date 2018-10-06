हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ujjwala Yojana

Ujjwala Yojana has become a mass movement: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday attended Pradhan Matri LPG Panchayat programme in Bhubaneswar.

Image Courtesy: ANI

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday attended Pradhan Matri LPG Panchayat programme in Bhubaneswar.

During the programme, Pradhan interacted with the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana through video conferencing.

Talking about the benefits of the programme in Odisha Pradhan stated the number of women benefited from the gas connection, news agency ANI reported. 

Pradhan said, "About 34 lakh women in Odisha benefitted from gas connection through Ujjwala Yojana."

Lauding the scheme, Pradhan added that the Yojana has become a mass movement and it is reaching the common man. 

LPG panchayats and the right information about the safe usage of domestic gas have played a huge role in propagating the programme. 

Pradhan said, "It has become a mass movement and through LPG panchayats, right information about safe use of domestic gas it is reaching common man."

(With Agency Inputs)

