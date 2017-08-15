close
UK, India committed to tackle global challenges: Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that the UK was committed to working together with India to tackle global challenges.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 19:51

London: Hailing the "longstanding" UK-India ties, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that the UK was committed to working together with India to tackle global challenges.

In his message to India on its Independence Day, Johnson, whose wife is of Sikh origin, said the India-UK partnership was rooted in the Indian diaspora population based in the UK.

He said: "On behalf of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, I extend my warmest wishes to the people of India and the British-Indian community in the United Kingdom on the occasion of India's Independence Day.

"The United Kingdom and India share a deep and longstanding partnership, rooted in the 1.5 million British Indian diaspora in the UK who contribute so richly to our society. Our two countries are committed to working together to promote our people's prosperity, improve global security and tackle the global challenges that we face today."

Making a reference to the ongoing 2017 UK-India Year of Culture, the Conservative Party minister said the UK will continue to celebrate the strength of the bilateral ties including "our shared history, values, culture and language".

He added: "Whilst today is an opportunity to reflect on India's success over the past 70 years, it is also a chance to look ahead at a bright future for both our countries, supported by the flourishing ties between the people of India and the UK." 

TAGS

United KingdomIndiaUK Foreign SecretaryBoris JohnsonIndo-UK ties

