ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah's missing nephew Munna Baruah joins outfit, confirms Assam Police

Munna had gone missing three days ago from Digboi in Assam.

In a turn of events, Munna Baruah, the missing nephew of ULFA(I) self-styled commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah, has joined the terror outfit, Assam Police confirmed on Sunday.

Munna had gone missing three days ago from Digboi in Assam. After his family members found no trace of him anywhere they suspected him of joining the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent).

Speaking to Zeemedia, Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Mugdhajyoti Mahanta, said that preliminary investigation confirmed that Munna has joined the outfit. He is somewhere in Myanmar, added the police official.

"He was untraceable for several days. He had called his mother last on November 15 saying he will call back as he was doing an internship in Digboi refinery and it was not possible for him to take calls always. We told him that we are going to meet him in Digboi as we want to see him. We went there at night but his roommate said that he left in the morning and he is irregular in his work," said Mission Barua, the youngest brother of Paresh and uncle of Munna.

Following this, the family reported to the police in Chabua.

Munna is the son of Bimal Barua, the eldest brother of Paresh. He is 24-years old and used to work for the refinery after he completed his engineering. 

The police are interrogating his roommates and friends.

As per an intelligence report, from September 1 to now 10 persons have joined the outfit. Interestingly, people joining the outfit are all within the age limit of 25.

ULFA (I)Paresh BaruahMunna BaruahAssam Police

