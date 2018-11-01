ULFA kills five in Assam, CM calls for strong action against assailants

At least five persons were killed by United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) terrorists on Thursday in Bishnoimukh village in Assam.

The incident took place near Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Tinsukia district, news agency ANI reported. Three members of a family were among five persons shot dead by ULFA (Independent) while two others were injured at Kheroni on Thursday night.

A group of assailants with sophisticated weapons came to this village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge and called out five-six persons from their house around 8 pm, they said.

They then opened indiscriminate fire upon those people before fleeing under the cover of darkness, a police officer said.

Police suspect the gunmen belonged to the ULFA (Independent) faction as they were in battle fatigue.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned "the killing of innocent people" and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families.

"Strong action will be taken against the perpetrators of this dastardly violence. We will not tolerate such cowardly act," he told PTI.

Sonowal said he has directed state ministers Keshav Mahanta and Tapan Gogoi along with DGP Kuladhar Saikia to rush to the spot.

"We will not spare the culprits of the killings and will be brought to book," he said.

The chief minister appealed to the people of Assam to maintain peace and harmony.

He also directed all deputy commissioners and SPs to remain alert.

(With PTI Inputs)