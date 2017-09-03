Uma Bharti skips Cabinet reshuffle, attends event in Jhansi

New Delhi: Former Union Minister for Water Resource Minister Uma Bharti on Sunday skipped the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers of the Union government at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

It was speculated that Bharti skipped the event as she was reportedly not pleased with the Cabinet reshuffle.

However, the BJP leader rubbished the report and said that her program was already fixed and hence she had to skip the ceremony.

'"I am not in Varanasi. I am in Jhansi-Lalitpur, in my parliamentary constituency. My program was fixed in advance as I have to participate in Siddi," she said.

The mega cabinate reshuffle took place on Sunday at Ashok Hall of Parliament and was witnessed by President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh among several other senior leaders.

This is the third cabinet reshuffle since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014.