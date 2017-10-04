UN trolled for seeking Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Honeypreet Insaan's support for World Toilet Day

An official Twitter handle of United Nations on Wednesday got trolled soon after it posted a tweet seeking support for World Toilet Day. Those tagged in the tweet by @UN_Water, the official Twitter handle of United Nations Water, the wing which coordinates the UN's work on water and sanitation, were Honeypreet Insan and Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Notably, self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been put behind bars for 20 years after he was convicted in a rape case. His 'adopted daughter', Honeypreet Insan, was also arrested on Tuesday by the Haryana Police in connection with the violence that took place after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in the rape case on August 25. She had been evading arrest for over a month.

Soon after the tweet by the UN, Twitter chuckled at the irony of the situation calling it the 'biggest joke of the day'.



UN trolling India. _ The world knows that India loves its criminals. https://t.co/bScD22oGXJ — Sohail A (@SohailAnwer) October 4, 2017

What!!!!!!

Are you kidding me?

Hahahahahahha — MD Aziz (@iamaziz786) October 4, 2017

Papa ji chhod do UN wale bhi support kr rhe hai ab to ___ — Rofl Yadav (@Rofl_Yadav) October 4, 2017

Now we would understand why UN fails on major incidents. This shows how far they are from ground reality — Girish Shinde (@GirishShinde2) October 4, 2017