Not allowed to speak in Rajya Sabha, Sachin Tendulkar makes speech on social media

NEW DELHI: After not having been allowed to speak due to the chaos in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, MP Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share his views on how to make India a sporting nation. "Sports has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire people," he said stressing on the need of building a sporting culture.

"There are many pressing matters which require our attention in the country. Being a sportsman, I will speak on the health and sports in the country...It is my endeavour to transform India from being a sport loving nation to a sport playing nation. I urge you all to participate in this effort and help make my dream, our dream," he said.

He also urged parents to give equal support to their daughters as they give to their sons to take up sports.

On Thursday, Sachin was due to make his first speech in Rajya Sabha during his five years in Parliament but could not deliver it due to uproar in the House. He had been allotted time to speak on multiple issues relating the future of sports and sportspersons in India.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu urged the members to let Sachin speak but opposition members were in no mood to relent. "It is an issue of the sports… very important issue. That too, raised by the honourable member, who was awarded Bharat Ratna. Have respect, have respect to the institution also. Please listen to him," he said.