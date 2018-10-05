हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Odisha

Unable to withdraw EPF, Odisha man threatens to commit suicide

Santosh Jena is an employee with the General Electrical Department in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district in the state.

Unable to withdraw EPF, Odisha man threatens to commit suicide

A man working with Odisha's electrical department has threatened to commit suicide as he is unable to withdraw his Employee provident fund (EPF) due to an error in his Aadhaar Card.

Santosh Jena is an employee with the General Electrical Department in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district in the state. Stating his plight, Jena said that he has repeatedly appealed to the district administration to help but no help has come forward. Speaking to news agency ANI, Jena said that if the government doesn't help him he'll be forced to commit suicide.

He further said that he wanted to withdraw his EPF as his salary is very less.

"My salary is very less. So I want to withdraw my EPF but due to some wrong entry in my Aadhaar Card, I am unable to do so. I have repeatedly appealed district administration to help but no one helped me. If the government doesn't help I'll commit suicide," said Santosh Jena to ANI.

