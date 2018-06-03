हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dancing uncle

'Uncle' who dances like Govinda is now brand ambassador of Vidisha's civic body

Sanjeev Srivastava, 46, is an electronics professor and a die-hard Govinda fan.

&#039;Uncle&#039; who dances like Govinda is now brand ambassador of Vidisha&#039;s civic body

Professor Sanjeev Srivastava, whose Govinda-style dancing skills have taken the internet by storm, has been appointed the brand ambassador of Vidisha Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh.

Sanjeev Srivastava, 46, is an electronics professor and a die-hard Govinda fan. Two of his dance videos from a wedding recently became a rage on social media. In one of the videos, he was seen dancing on ‘Aap Ke Aa Jaane se’ from 1987 movie Khudgarz, while in the other he danced on ‘Chadhti Jawani’.

Reacting to the sensation on social media over his videos, Srivastava told news agency ANI that his new-found stardom is “unreal feeling”. He said, “This is an unreal feeling. I can’t believe my dance video has gone viral. I thank everyone for the love and support. I have been dancing since 1982 and my idol is Govinda ji. Now I hope to get more opportunities.”

"It is a big thing for me that so many people have liked me, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart. I am extremely happy that people like Raveena Tandon, our chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have liked my dance. I have learnt to dance from my mother and Govinda is my role model," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken to Twitter to praise Srivastava`s dancing skills performance. The chief minister said, "Professor Shri Sanjeev Shrivastav ji, who has been working in Bhopal, has created massive sensation over the internet in the whole of India. Believe it or not, there is something special in the water of Madhya Pradesh."

The video was shot on May 12 during the ladies sangeet of Srivastava's brother-in-law in Gwalior.

Tags:
Dancing uncleGovinda danceGovinda dance unclewedding danceSanjeev SrivastavaVidisha Municipal CorporationMadhya Pradesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close