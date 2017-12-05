'Undemocratic style of functioning': Sharad Yadav on disqualification from Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Sharad Yadav on Tuesday vowed to continue fighting against the undemocratic style of functioning to save democracy a day after he was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha.

"I am disqualified from the Rajya Sabha as the `mahagathbandan` which was formed to defeat the NDA in Bihar and after 18 months to break it and joining NDA to remain in power and if to speak against this undemocratic style is my fault I will continue to fight to save democracy," Yadav tweeted.

Speaking to IANS, Yadav confirmed that a notice was served to him here on Monday night.

"I was informed by my wife that a notice has served at around 10 p.m."

He said since the notice was over 15 pages, he would comment on it later on Tuesday.

On Monday, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, disqualified Yadav and Ali Anwar as members of the upper house of Parliament.

The action comes in the wake of a petition filed by the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD-U faction seeking Yadav and Ansari`s disqualification.

Yadav, Ansari and a section of the JD-U fell out with Nitish Kumar after the latter broke away from the "mahagathbandhan" (Grand Alliance) with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress to re-align with the Bharatiya Janata Party earlier this year.

Last month, the Election Commission ruled that the Nitish Kumar-led faction was the real party and also allowed it to use the arrow symbol.