Under MHRD's 'epathshala' project, 2,000 students of KVS to be taught online

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 12:24
New Delhi: As part of a pilot project, initiated by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), nearly 2,000 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan (KVS) will be taught science and mathematics on tablets. 

Under the project, the students will not be required to carry books to school every day as they will have online access to reading material.

Not only this, the students will also submit their assignments and reports and get evaluated online. 

The KVS is likely to submit a final proposal in this regard to the MHRD today.

A Times of India report quoting a senior HRD Ministry official said that pilot project will probably start from July-August, 2017.

"The idea is to supplement the knowledge the students will get from books in the STEM subjects using technology, he added.

Under the project, the students will have access to 'epathshala' - the digital textbooks and resource material of NCERT – and sharpen their learning experience through animation, videos in the STEM subject.

Select students of Class IX or XI may be chosen for training under the project by the HRD Ministry after the final proposal is submitted.

Over 2,000 students from KVs across 25 regions will be selected for the pilot project. 

Each region will have at least one school where the initiative will be launched and based on the experience and outcome, the HRD Ministry will take a call on its full scale implementation in  2018.

At the moment, the KVS is believed to be preparing the training module for the teachers who will be part of the pilot project. 

Interestingly, tablets will be provided free of cost to the students by the MHRD and a student can retain it for a period of two to four years.

MHRDepathshalaSTEM subjectsKVS studentsKendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan

