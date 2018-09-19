Under Narendra Modi's regime, dictatorship is a profession: Rahul Gandhi after lathicharge on Congress workers

NEW DELHI: A day after seven Congress workers were injured in lathicharge by police in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, party president Rahul Gandhi took to social media to express dissent over the incident.

“Narendra Modi ki hukumat me tanashahi ek pesha ban gaya hai. Bilaspur mein Raman Singh ki sarkar dwara Congress karyakartao ke moullick adhikari par bujhdili se kiye gaye iss prahar ko wahan ki junta siyasi julm ke roop meon yaad rakhegi (Under Narendra Modi's regime, dictatorship has turned into profession. The attack on Congress workers'fundamental rights by Raman Singh's government in Bilaspur will be remembered by citizens as an act of political atrocity),” tweeted the 48-year-old Congress chief on Wednesday.

He also shared a video of the lathicharge incident.

नरेंद्र मोदी की हुकूमत में तानाशाही एक पेशा बन गया है| बिलासपुर में रमन सिंह की सरकार द्वारा कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं के मौलिक अधिकारों पर बुज़दिली से किए गए इस प्रहार को वहाँ की जनता सियासी ज़ुल्म के रूप में याद रखेगी| pic.twitter.com/to7LDkXzEt — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 19, 2018

The Congress workers allegedly threw garbage inside Urban Administration Minister Amar Agrawal's house on Tuesday, following which they were beaten up by cops.

However, the party claims that the workers were carrying out a peaceful protest against Agrawal, but were instead brutally beaten up by police.

Congress cadres had taken out a protest march after the minister's recent statement where he allegedly referred to the opposition party as 'kachra' (garbage).

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Neeraj Chandrakar, Congress workers threw garbage inside the minister's house and also manhandled a policewoman and some male constables, following which a case was registered against them.

At least 52 Congress workers were arrested and seven of them sustained injuries in the process, the ASP added.

With PTI inputs