Undergraduate admission 2018: A guide to India's top 100 colleges

Which are the top colleges in the country? Take a look below:

Top Indian Colleges 2018: As undergraduate admission season for the academic session 2018-19 kicks in slowly, there's a flurry of activities all around. Results of most Central and state-level boards have been declared. Students are now entering the next phase of their lives - the admission phase.

Which college should I apply? Which are the top colleges in the country? Or which are the best colleges in my state or city? Are my scores good enough to secure an admission there?

A series of questions and ideas throng your minds. Below, we attempt to declutter your queries.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development released a national ranking list of colleges for higher education institutions. Known as the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018, the rankings compiled a list of top colleges in the countries. 

Here's a look at Best Colleges of India 2018:

 

College Place Ranking
Miranda House Delhi 1
St. Stephen`s College Delhi 2
Bishop Heber College Tiruchirappalli 3
Hindu College Delhi 4
Presidency College Chennai 5
Loyola College Chennai 6
Shri Ram College of Commerce Delhi 7
Lady Shri Ram College for Women New Delhi 8
Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira Howrah 9
Madras Christian College Chennai 10
PSG College of Arts and Science Coimbatore 11
Lady Irwin College Delhi 12
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College New Delhi 13
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College New Delhi 14
Gargi College Delhi 15
PSGR Krishnammal College for Women Coimbatore 16
St. Xavier`s College Calcutta 17
University College Thiruvananthapuram 18
Fergusson College Pune 19
Kirori Mal College Delhi 20
Hans Raj College Delhi 21
Women`s Christian College Chennai 22
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Delhi 23
Sri Venkateswara College Delhi 24
Dyal Singh College Delhi 25
Ramanujan College New Delhi 26
Acharya Narendra Dev College New Delhi 27
St. Joseph`s College | Tiruchirappalli 28
Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College Rahara 29
Stella Maris College for Women Chennai 30
Loreto College Calcutta 31
Maharaja Agrasen College Delhi 32
Government Arts College Coimbatore 33
St. Joseph`s College Dist. Calicut 34
Silver Jubilee Degree College Kurnool 35
Mar Ivanios College Thiruvananthapuram 36
Scott Christian College Nagercoil 37
Ethiraj College for Women Chennai 38
Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts & Science Coimbatore 39
Ramakrishna Mission Residential College Kolkata 40
Sacred Heart College Ernakulam 41
Holy Cross College Tiruchirappalli 42
Rajagiri College of Social Sciences Ernakulam 43
Thiagarajar College Madurai 44
T. K. M. College of Arts and Science Kollam 45
S. B. College Kottayam 46
Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College Madurai 47
P. D. Patel Institute of Applied Sciences Anand 48
Madras School of Social Work Chennai 49
Jesus & Mary College New Delhi 50
Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars Senthikumara Nadar College Virudhnagar 51
Indraprastha College for Women Delhi 52
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women Delhi 53
St. Xavier`s College Palayamkottai 54
St. Joseph`s College of Commerce Bengaluru 55
Andhra Loyola College Vijayawada 56
Vellalar College for Women Erode 57
Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women Madurai 58
Shivaji College Delhi 59
St. Josephs Arts & Science College Bengaluru 60
Shyam Lal College Delhi 61
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Information Technology and Biotechnology Pune 62
Christ College Thrissur 63
Sri Krishna Arts and Science College Coimbatore 64
Fatima College Madurai 65
St. Xavier`s College Ahmedabad 65
Kongunadu Arts & Science College Coimbatore 67
Govt. Post-Graduate College for Girls Chandigarh 68
Kuriakose Gregorios College Kottayam 69
Women`s Christian College Nagercoil 70
Government Arts College Tiruppur 71
CMS College of Science and Commerce Coimbatore 72
College of Vocational Studies New Delhi 73
National College Tiruchirapalli 74
St. Xavier`s College Mumbai 74
St. Teresa`s College Ernakulam 76
Queen Mary`s College Chennai 77
Vimala College Thrissur 77
St. Thomas College Thrissur 79
Lakshmi Bai College Delhi 80
Lady Doak College Madurai 81
Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College Chandigarh 82
Jamal Mohamed College Tiruchirappalli 83
Marian College Kuttikanam 84
V. V. Vanniaperumal College for Women Virudhnagar 85
Maitreyi College New Delhi 86
Nirmalagiri College Kannur 87
Mahatma Gandhi College Thiruvananthapuram 88
Kongu Arts & Science College Erode 89
The American College Madurai 90
Dr. N. G. P. Arts and Science College Coimbatore 91
Bishop Moore College Alappuzha 92
Bharati Vidyapeeth`s College of Fine Arts Pune 93
St. Aloysius College Mangalore 94
Anna Adarsh College for Women Chennai 95
Mahendra Arts & Science College Namakkal 96
St. Joseph's College Thrissur 97
Rathinam College of Arts and Science Coimbatore 98
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Delhi 99
Keshav Mahavidyalya Delhi 100
