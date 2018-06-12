Undergraduate admission 2018: A guide to India's top 100 colleges

Top Indian Colleges 2018: As undergraduate admission season for the academic session 2018-19 kicks in slowly, there's a flurry of activities all around. Results of most Central and state-level boards have been declared. Students are now entering the next phase of their lives - the admission phase.
Which college should I apply? Which are the top colleges in the country? Or which are the best colleges in my state or city? Are my scores good enough to secure an admission there?
A series of questions and ideas throng your minds. Below, we attempt to declutter your queries.
Earlier this year, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development released a national ranking list of colleges for higher education institutions. Known as the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2018, the rankings compiled a list of top colleges in the countries.
Here's a look at Best Colleges of India 2018:
|College
|Place
|Ranking
|Miranda House
|Delhi
|1
|St. Stephen`s College
|Delhi
|2
|Bishop Heber College
|Tiruchirappalli
|3
|Hindu College
|Delhi
|4
|Presidency College
|Chennai
|5
|Loyola College
|Chennai
|6
|Shri Ram College of Commerce
|Delhi
|7
|Lady Shri Ram College for Women
|New Delhi
|8
|Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira
|Howrah
|9
|Madras Christian College
|Chennai
|10
|PSG College of Arts and Science
|Coimbatore
|11
|Lady Irwin College
|Delhi
|12
|Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
|New Delhi
|13
|Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College
|New Delhi
|14
|Gargi College
|Delhi
|15
|PSGR Krishnammal College for Women
|Coimbatore
|16
|St. Xavier`s College
|Calcutta
|17
|University College
|Thiruvananthapuram
|18
|Fergusson College
|Pune
|19
|Kirori Mal College
|Delhi
|20
|Hans Raj College
|Delhi
|21
|Women`s Christian College
|Chennai
|22
|Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
|Delhi
|23
|Sri Venkateswara College
|Delhi
|24
|Dyal Singh College
|Delhi
|25
|Ramanujan College
|New Delhi
|26
|Acharya Narendra Dev College
|New Delhi
|27
|St. Joseph`s College |
|Tiruchirappalli
|28
|Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College
|Rahara
|29
|Stella Maris College for Women
|Chennai
|30
|Loreto College
|Calcutta
|31
|Maharaja Agrasen College
|Delhi
|32
|Government Arts College
|Coimbatore
|33
|St. Joseph`s College
|Dist. Calicut
|34
|Silver Jubilee Degree College
|Kurnool
|35
|Mar Ivanios College
|Thiruvananthapuram
|36
|Scott Christian College
|Nagercoil
|37
|Ethiraj College for Women
|Chennai
|38
|Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts & Science
|Coimbatore
|39
|Ramakrishna Mission Residential College
|Kolkata
|40
|Sacred Heart College
|Ernakulam
|41
|Holy Cross College
|Tiruchirappalli
|42
|Rajagiri College of Social Sciences
|Ernakulam
|43
|Thiagarajar College
|Madurai
|44
|T. K. M. College of Arts and Science
|Kollam
|45
|S. B. College
|Kottayam
|46
|Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College
|Madurai
|47
|P. D. Patel Institute of Applied Sciences
|Anand
|48
|Madras School of Social Work
|Chennai
|49
|Jesus & Mary College
|New Delhi
|50
|Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars Senthikumara Nadar College
|Virudhnagar
|51
|Indraprastha College for Women
|Delhi
|52
|Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women
|Delhi
|53
|St. Xavier`s College
|Palayamkottai
|54
|St. Joseph`s College of Commerce
|Bengaluru
|55
|Andhra Loyola College
|Vijayawada
|56
|Vellalar College for Women
|Erode
|57
|Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women
|Madurai
|58
|Shivaji College
|Delhi
|59
|St. Josephs Arts & Science College
|Bengaluru
|60
|Shyam Lal College
|Delhi
|61
|Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Information Technology and Biotechnology
|Pune
|62
|Christ College
|Thrissur
|63
|Sri Krishna Arts and Science College
|Coimbatore
|64
|Fatima College
|Madurai
|65
|St. Xavier`s College
|Ahmedabad
|65
|Kongunadu Arts & Science College
|Coimbatore
|67
|Govt. Post-Graduate College for Girls
|Chandigarh
|68
|Kuriakose Gregorios College
|Kottayam
|69
|Women`s Christian College
|Nagercoil
|70
|Government Arts College
|Tiruppur
|71
|CMS College of Science and Commerce
|Coimbatore
|72
|College of Vocational Studies
|New Delhi
|73
|National College
|Tiruchirapalli
|74
|St. Xavier`s College
|Mumbai
|74
|St. Teresa`s College
|Ernakulam
|76
|Queen Mary`s College
|Chennai
|77
|Vimala College
|Thrissur
|77
|St. Thomas College
|Thrissur
|79
|Lakshmi Bai College
|Delhi
|80
|Lady Doak College
|Madurai
|81
|Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College
|Chandigarh
|82
|Jamal Mohamed College
|Tiruchirappalli
|83
|Marian College
|Kuttikanam
|84
|V. V. Vanniaperumal College for Women
|Virudhnagar
|85
|Maitreyi College
|New Delhi
|86
|Nirmalagiri College
|Kannur
|87
|Mahatma Gandhi College
|Thiruvananthapuram
|88
|Kongu Arts & Science College
|Erode
|89
|The American College
|Madurai
|90
|Dr. N. G. P. Arts and Science College
|Coimbatore
|91
|Bishop Moore College
|Alappuzha
|92
|Bharati Vidyapeeth`s College of Fine Arts
|Pune
|93
|St. Aloysius College
|Mangalore
|94
|Anna Adarsh College for Women
|Chennai
|95
|Mahendra Arts & Science College
|Namakkal
|96
|St. Joseph's College
|Thrissur
|97
|Rathinam College of Arts and Science
|Coimbatore
|98
|Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)
|Delhi
|99
|Keshav Mahavidyalya
|Delhi
|100