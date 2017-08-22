Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim on UK asset freeze list with three Pak addresses

London: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim remains the only 'Indian national' on an updated list of financial sanctions released by the United Kingdom.

The list also includes 21 aliases for India's most wanted terrorist.

He appears on the UK Treasury department's 'Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets in the UK', with three recorded addresses in Pakistan, where he is reportedly based.

'Kaskar Dawood Ibrahim' is recorded to have lived at - House No 37, 30th Street - Defence Housing Authority, Karachi, Pakistan; Noorabad, Karachi, Pakistan (Palatial bungalow in the hilly area); and White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan.

A fourth address on record until last year House Number 29, Margalla Road, F 6/2 Street Number 22, Karachi, Pakistan is no longer part of the records.

Dawood is wanted in India for organising the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts in which 257 were killed and 717 injured.

He fled the country post the bombings and is understood to be hiding in Pakistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied his presence in the country.

His place of birth is recorded as Kher, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and his nationality is listed as 'Indian' with a recorded Indian passport which was subsequently revoked by the government of India and then goes on to list a string of Indian and Pakistani passports acquired by him and misused.

"Father's name is Sheikh Ibrahim Ali Kaskar, Mother's name is Amina Bi, Wife's name is Mehjabeen Shaikh. Also referred to as Hizrat and Mucchad," the listing on Ibrahim, first made on November 7, 2003, notes.

The listing also records 21 aliases used by him - Abdul, Shaikh, Ismail; Abdul Aziz, Abdul Hamid; Abdul Rehman, Shaikh, Mohd, Ismail; Anis, Ibrahim, Shaikh, Mohd; Bhai, Bada; Bhai, Dawood; Bhai, Iqbal; Dilip, Aziz; Ebrahim, Dawood; Farooqi, Sheikh; Hasan, Kaskar, Dawood; Hassan, Dawood; Ibrahim, Anis; Ibrahim, Dowood, Hassan, Shaikh; Kaskar, Daud, Hasan, Shaikh, Ibrahim; Kaskar, Daud, Ibrahim, Memon; Kaskar, Dawood, Hasan, Ibrahim; Memon, Dawood, Ibrahim; Sabri, Dawood; Sahab, Haji; and Seth, Bada, PTI reported.

Financial sanctions in force could apply to individuals, entities and governments who may be resident in the UK or abroad.

The measures include prohibiting the transfer of funds to a sanctioned country and freezing the assets of a government, the corporate entities and residents of the target country to targeted asset freezes on individuals/entities.

Certain financial sanctions may also prohibit providing or performing other financial services, such as insurance, to designated individuals or governments.

In

In January this year, reports had said that UAE government had seized Dawood's assets worth Rs 15,000 crore.

The UAE government reportedly begun an inquiry into his properties in Dubai after receiving a confidential list from India.

The list is said to have been provided to the UAE authorities when PM Narendra Modi, accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, had visited UAE last year.

The dossier provided by India to UAE had listed several properties and had also reportedly made a mention about a company known as ''Golden Box'' being allegedly run in Dubai by Dawood's brother, Anis Ibrahim.

However, there was no official confirmation about the same.

Dawood is said to have investments in Morocco, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Thailand, Cyprus, Turkey, India, Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

(With PTI inputs)