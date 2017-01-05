Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's assets seized in UAE: BJP credits Narendra Modi, says 'masterstroke' by PM

New Delhi: With the authorities in United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly seizing fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's assets worth Rs 15,000 crores, the ruling BJP disposition has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what it called the biggest-ever crackdown on the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts mastermind.

Reacting to the media reports on most wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim's properties being seized by the UAE authorities, the ruling party has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a "major diplomatic success".

The party said, in a tweet, the reported action against Dawood Ibrahim was based on a dossier provided by the Indian government.

Major diplomatic success of PM Modi: One of India's most wanted criminals, Dawood Ibrahim's properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore seized in UAE. pic.twitter.com/MMERwLoPO1 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 4, 2017

"Major diplomatic success of PM Modi: One of India's most wanted criminals, Dawood Ibrahim's properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore seized in UAE," the BJP had tweeted.

The reaction from the party came in the wake of reports that the UAE government has seized the fugitive underworld don's assets worth Rs 15,000 crore.

Zee Media had on Tuesday claimed that Dawood has several properties, including hotels and shares in top rung companies in UAE.

The UAE authorities have also sealed properties of Dawood in Dubai, it said.

The UAE government had recently begun an inquiry into properties of Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai after receiving a confidential list from India.

The list was provided to the UAE authorities when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, visited UAE last year.

The Government of India had then requested the UAE government to seize the properties belonging to Dawood and his crime syndicate.

The dossier provided by India to UAE listed several properties and also reportedly made a mention about a company known as ''Golden Box'' being allegedly run in Dubai by Dawood's brother.

The dossier stated that this company is being run by Anis Ibrahim who is the younger brother of Dawood.

Besides Dubai, Dawood has investments in Morocco, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Thailand, Cyprus, Turkey, India, Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Dawood Ibrahim, 59, is believed to be hiding in Pakistan's Karachi and has been tracked by India for over two decades.

The UN-designated terrorist is accused of plotting the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai in which 257 people were killed.

He is also accused of masterminding other terror attacks and faces multiple charges of money laundering and extortion. The mafia boss is also accused by India and the US of financing terror groups including al Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Toiba.