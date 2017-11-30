हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Unfazed by Somnath row, Rahul Gandhi visits another temple in Gujarat - see pic

The Somnath controversy erupted on Wednesday after Rahul’s media coordinator Manoj Tyagi reportedly made an entry in the temple register on his behalf.

By Zee Media Bureau | AFP| Updated: Nov 30, 2017, 17:47 PM IST
NEW DELHI: A day after the Somnath Temple controversy that involved Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, the party's official Twitter handle released a couple of photographs where the Vice President is seen seeking blessings in Gadhada's Gopinath Mandir.

The Somnath controversy erupted on Wednesday after Rahul’s media coordinator Manoj Tyagi reportedly made an entry in the temple register on his behalf.

According to some media reports, the register entry at Somnath is only required for people from other faiths visiting the famed temple.

Soon after the incident, the social media was abuzz with talks over Rahul's religious status. Some even sought to know if he was a Hindu or Christian.

Congress, however, said Rahul is a Hindu, and to prove his credentials, it released three images showing him in puja, wedding and in last rite rituals.

