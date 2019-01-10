हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

Unidentified robbers loot cash, jewellery from train passengers in Bihar

The incident took place between Dhanauri and Kajra in the district.

Several robbers on Wednesday night looted passengers aboard a train in Lakhisarai district of Bihar.

The unidentified robbers looted cash worth Rs 25 lakh, jewellery and mobile phones from passengers on the 12350 New Delhi-Bhagalpur express.

The incident took place between Dhanauri and Kajra in the district.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Tags:
BiharBihar robberyBihar train robbery

