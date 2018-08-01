हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Unified Commanders' Conference

Unified Commanders' Conference discusses 'joint issues' facing armed forces

The event was attended by the Defence Minister, State Defence Minister, National Security Advisor (NSA), Dy NSA, the Service Chiefs and other senior military and civil officials of the Services and MoD.

Unified Commanders&#039; Conference discusses &#039;joint issues&#039; facing armed forces

New Delhi: The two-day Unified Commanders' Conference for the year 2018 commenced at New Delhi on Monday, July 30. The Conference provided a platform for discussions at the Apex Level on all 'Joint Issues' amongst the three Services and Ministry of Defence and enabled stock-taking of the previous year and facilitated planning for future.

The event was attended by the Defence Minister, State Defence Minister, National Security Advisor (NSA), Dy NSA, the Service Chiefs and other senior military and civil officials of the Services and MoD.

The Defence Minister complimented the services for their performance and achievements in past year and stressed on the need for greater synergy and joint-manship amongst the Services as well as between the Services and the MoD. She assured the Services that preparedness of the Services would be a top priority for the Government.

Earlier, Chairman COSC and CNS Admiral Sunil Lanba welcomed and addressed the august audience. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of Army Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat, Def Secy, Shri Sanjay Mitra and Chief of Integrated Staff Lt Gen Satish Dua also addressed the conference.

During the conference, under the chairmanship of the Chief of Integrated Staff (CISC), a large number of Tri-Services issues were deliberated thoroughly and solutions to contemporary challenges were provided to facilitate future plans for an integrated robust defence preparedness.

Tags:
Unified Commanders' ConferenceDefence MinisterUCC 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close