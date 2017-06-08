close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh flayed for choosing Yoga amid death of farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Thursday came under widespread criticism for taking part in a yoga camp amid the killing of five farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 22:25

Patna: Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Thursday came under widespread criticism for taking part in a yoga camp amid the killing of five farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh.

The Minister attended a yoga camp of Baba Ramdev at Motihari, his hometown in Bihar.

When journalists sought his reaction over the killing of the farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Radha Mohan Singh advised them not to bother but to practise yoga.

Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress leaders attacked the Minister.

"He has exposed the BJP's real agenda for farmers. Look at him enjoying the yoga session instead of meeting the protesting farmers and doing something for them," JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.

RJD spokesperson Pragati Mehta added: "What kind of an agriculture minister do we have?"

Radha Mohan Singh could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts by IANS.
 

TAGS

Union Agriculture MinisterRadha Mohan SinghYogaFarmers' stirMP protest

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Plastic in rivers major source of ocean pollution: Study
Environment

Plastic in rivers major source of ocean pollution: Study

Gunmen kill 14 in ambush on main South Sudan highway: Polic...
World

Gunmen kill 14 in ambush on main South Sudan highway: Polic...

Investigational vaccine may protect monkeys from HIV-like virus: Study
Science

Investigational vaccine may protect monkeys from HIV-like v...

Another hate crime against Indian: Telangana youth shot at by unidentified assailant in California
TelanganaIndia

Another hate crime against Indian: Telangana youth shot at...

Curfew likely to be lifted on Friday in violence-hit Mandsaur
Madhya Pradesh

Curfew likely to be lifted on Friday in violence-hit Mandsa...

UN condemns North Korean missile launches, but no council meeting
World

UN condemns North Korean missile launches, but no council m...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video