Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh flayed for choosing Yoga amid death of farmers

Patna: Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Thursday came under widespread criticism for taking part in a yoga camp amid the killing of five farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh.

The Minister attended a yoga camp of Baba Ramdev at Motihari, his hometown in Bihar.

When journalists sought his reaction over the killing of the farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Radha Mohan Singh advised them not to bother but to practise yoga.

Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress leaders attacked the Minister.

"He has exposed the BJP's real agenda for farmers. Look at him enjoying the yoga session instead of meeting the protesting farmers and doing something for them," JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.

RJD spokesperson Pragati Mehta added: "What kind of an agriculture minister do we have?"

Radha Mohan Singh could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts by IANS.

