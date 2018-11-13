हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ananth Kumar

Union Cabinet passes resolution condoling Ananth Kumar's demise

The resolution passed by the Union Cabinet hailed the contribution of departed BJP MP Ananth Kumar.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday morning passed a resolution condoling the demise of senior minister Ananth Kumar, who died due to multiple organ failure while battling cancer on Monday.

According to reports, a resolution condoling the demise of the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and hailing his contribution was passed by the Union Cabinet.

As per established practice, resolutions are passed by the Cabinet in the memory of ministers and senior leaders.

Similar resolutions were passed following the demise of the then Union ministers Gopinath Munde and Anil Madhav Dave.
 
Usually, cabinet meetings are held on Wednesdays. 

It was not immediately known whether other issues were also taken up during the Union cabinet meeting, which is expected to meet again on Wednesday. 

Kumar died at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday after battling lung cancer for several months.
A six-time member of Parliament, Kumar had climbed the political ladder steadily from being an RSS worker to becoming a Union minister in his thirties.

He had been in the inner circle of the central leadership of the BJP - be it during the heydays of Atal Bihari Vajpayee or L K Advani and now Narendra Modi. 

Kumar will be accorded a state funeral before his last rites in Bengaluru. 

The state government has declared a three-day mourning as a mark of respect for the departed BJP leader, who held several important portfolios during his tenure as minister.

Ananth KumarUnion Cabinet resolutionBJP Ananth KumarAnanth Kumar last rites

