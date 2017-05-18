Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passes away, PM Narendra Modi shocked over demise of his friend

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away on Thursday.

Dave suffered a cardiac arrest. He was 61.

He complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he passed away.

Dave was a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009. He was sworn-in as a Minister of State with independent charge of environment, forest and climate change in 2016.

National Flag will fly half-mast on all government buildings in Delhi and all state capitals today in view of the demise of Dave.

President Pranab Mukherjee condoled the sudden demise of Environment Minister, saying that it was a personal loss.

"Shocked by sudden demise of Union Environment Minister Shri Anil Dave; deepest condolences to his family & well wishers," the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock over the sudden demise of his 'friend' Dave.

"Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences," PM Modi tweeted.

"Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment."

"I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss," he further wrote on his twitter account.