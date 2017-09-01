close
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hints at giving up Defence Ministry

MoS, Skill Development Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigned on Thursday night.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 01:31
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hints at giving up Defence Ministry
Pic courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Amid speculation of an imminent reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who also holds the Defence portfolio, hinted on Thursday that soon he may be just managing one ministry.

Ever since Manohar Parrikar resigned as defence minister to become Chief Minister of Goa, Jaitley has been holding additional charge of the ministry.

Eight Union Ministers including Arun Jaitley meet Amit Shah
"At least not for very long," Jaitley said today in response to questions on how long he would continue as Defence Minister, IANS reported.

Besides Jaitley, three other union ministers are holding additional charges of different ministries.

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani is holding additional charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Rural Development Minister Narendra Tomar was been given additional charge of the Urban Development Ministry after M Venkaiah Naidu's resignation.

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan is holding additional charge of the Environment portfolio following the death of Anil Madhav Dave in May.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy quits Modi ministry, more resignations expected; Arun Jaitley may give up Defence
Rajiv Pratap Rudy quits Modi ministry, more resignations expected; Arun Jaitley may give up Defence

On the other hand, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had offered to resign recently owning moral responsibility for the recent train accidents but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put it on hold.

Meanwhile, in an important development, Minister of State for Skill Development Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigned tonight amid speculation that some more ministers may quit.

BJP chief Amit Shah, who held a meeting with some senior ministers at his residence in the morning, met PM Modi later in the day.

PTI quoted sources as saying that Kalraj Mishra, who had met Shah today, may also resign. He is well above 75 years, the age bar the party has informally set for ministers.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey was appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP president in place of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti has also reportedly offered to quit on health grounds.

(With Agency inputs)

 

