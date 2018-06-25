हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad appeals to Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Mayawati to help pass triple talaq bill

The government has appealed to the opposition to cooperate in passing the triple talaq bill, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha.

File photo (IANS)

Talking to Zee News, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the issue of triple talaq was neither of politics or religion. "It is a matter of women's pride and justice." 

He also appealed to three top women politicians of the country - Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee - to join hands with the government for women's justice. "Even after the verdict by the Supreme Court, even after being passed by the Lower House of Parliament, when women protest on the streets in large numbers, then only will you keep quite," the minister asked, saying, "people all over the world talk about you, you are India's big woman leaders... I appeal to Sonia ji, Mamata ji and Mayawati ji to shun politics." 

He maintained that he had no qualms in meeting the three leaders and discuss the issue with them. 

The Monsoon session of Parliament is set to begin on July 18 and end on August 10 with the triple talaq bill among the legislative items topping the government's agenda. The session will have nearly 18 sittings, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters. 

The Cabinet Committee of Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, met on Monday to recommend the dates. President Ram Nath Kovind will now formally convene the session.

"We seek the support and cooperation of opposition parties. There are many important items on the legislative agenda that the government wants to take up in the Monsoon session," Kumar said, as per PTI. More than six ordinances will be taken up, he added.

The triple talaq bill, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha, will be among the top priorities of the government, the minister said.

He further said that the government will push for constitutional status for the National Commission for OBCs. The National Commission for Medical Education Bill and the transgender bill will also be taken up.

The Lok Sabha had on December 28, 2017, passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill making instant triple illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband. The bill was passed after the House rejected a string of amendments moved by various opposition members. MPs from the RJD, AIMIM, BJD, AIADMK and All India Muslim League had opposed the bill and had called it arbitrary in nature and a faulty proposal.

The bill would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e- biddat'. It gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children. A victim can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate.

Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form - spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp - would be illegal and void.

(With Agency inputs) 

