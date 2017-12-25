Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde mocks 'seculars', says they're unaware of their parentage

Bengaluru: Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde on Monday said that 'secularists' and 'intellectuals' were unaware of their parentage.

Hegde, 49, said a new tradition was in vogue, where people project themselves as secular, but asserted he would feel 'happy' if someone claims with pride that he is a Muslim, or a Christian, or a Lingayat, or a Brahmin, or a Hindu.

"I feel happy because he (the person) knows about his blood, but I don't know what to call those who claim themselves secular," the minister had said at an event organised by the Brahman Yuva Parishad in Kukanur town in Koppal district on Sunday, PTI reported.

Hegde had launched the Parishad's website and women's wing.

"Those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don't have their own identity... They don't know about their parentage, but they are intellectuals," he had added.

Urging people to identify with their religion or caste, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship had also said, "I will bow to you, you are aware of your blood. But if you claim to be secular, there arises a doubt about who you are."

He had further said that he respects the Constitution but "it will be changed in the days to come". "We are here for that and that is why we have come," Hegde had said.

The remark by the five-time Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka sparked condemnation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who said the BJP leader does not know the parliamentary or political language.

The Karnataka Congress too slammed the BJP leader.

"What has Ananth Kumar Hegde done for Karnataka as a Union Skill Development Minister? Promoting Hatred & voicing arbitrary things like he will change the constitution is his only Skill": @dineshgrao #BJPUgraAgenda pic.twitter.com/0jKh8Kitxp — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) December 25, 2017

"Ananth Kumar Hegde has violated the oath he has taken as MP by saying he will change the Constitution. EC should take suo motu action. Does @BJP4India endorse their Union Minister? If they do, they should face Election on this agenda": V.S. Ugrappa, MLC #BJPUgraAgenda pic.twitter.com/S920PQzFQA — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) December 25, 2017

Our country is built on the ideals of secularism and coexistence of people of all castes, creed, race and religion. Our constitution is based on ideals, which the BJP is denigrating by allowing Hegde to make such disparaging statements. https://t.co/rPwjtqodhz — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) December 25, 2017

Hegde's speeches and actions are an insult to Ambedkar who envisioned an equitable and egalitarian society. His actions and words do not befit the office of an elected representative, much less a minister. — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) December 25, 2017

Ananthkumar Hegde is not worthy of being called a Hindu, his words of hate are not part of the tenets of Hinduism. He preaches hindutva & hate, not the language of peace & tolerance as propounded by Hinduism. — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) December 25, 2017

Hitting out at Hegde, Siddaramaiah said that the minister has not learnt the social system and added that people belonging to various religions live in India.

"Each and every individual in this country is an Indian and every religion has equal right and opportunity. He does not have this basic knowledge," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Hubballi.

On September 3, 2017, PM Narendra Modi had rejigged his council of ministers and Hegde was appointed as the Skill Development Minister.

He has been a member of the 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th and 16th (present) Lok Sabha from Uttara Kannada.

(With PTI inputs)