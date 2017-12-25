हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde mocks 'seculars', says they're unaware of their parentage

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that BJP leader Ananth Kumar Hegde does not know the parliamentary or political language.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 25, 2017, 23:33 PM IST
Pic courtesy: IANS (File image)

Bengaluru: Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde on Monday said that 'secularists' and 'intellectuals' were unaware of their parentage.

Hegde, 49, said a new tradition was in vogue, where people project themselves as secular, but asserted he would feel 'happy' if someone claims with pride that he is a Muslim, or a Christian, or a Lingayat, or a Brahmin, or a Hindu.

"I feel happy because he (the person) knows about his blood, but I don't know what to call those who claim themselves secular," the minister had said at an event organised by the Brahman Yuva Parishad in Kukanur town in Koppal district on Sunday, PTI reported.

Hegde had launched the Parishad's website and women's wing.

"Those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don't have their own identity... They don't know about their parentage, but they are intellectuals," he had added.

Urging people to identify with their religion or caste, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship had also said, "I will bow to you, you are aware of your blood. But if you claim to be secular, there arises a doubt about who you are."

He had further said that he respects the Constitution but "it will be changed in the days to come". "We are here for that and that is why we have come," Hegde had said.

The remark by the five-time Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka sparked condemnation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who said the BJP leader does not know the parliamentary or political language.

The Karnataka Congress too slammed the BJP leader.

Hitting out at Hegde, Siddaramaiah said that the minister has not learnt the social system and added that people belonging to various religions live in India.

"Each and every individual in this country is an Indian and every religion has equal right and opportunity. He does not have this basic knowledge," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Hubballi.

On September 3, 2017, PM Narendra Modi had rejigged his council of ministers and Hegde was appointed as the Skill Development Minister.

He has been a member of the 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th and 16th (present) Lok Sabha from Uttara Kannada.

(With PTI inputs)

