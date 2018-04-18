हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anant Kumar Hegde

Union Minister Hegde claims threat to life after truck rams escort vehicle

In a series of tweets, Anant Kumar Hegde has alleged that the driver of the truck deliberately charged towards his convoy.

Union Minister Hegde claims threat to life after truck rams escort vehicle
This photo was tweeted by @AnantkumarH

Bengaluru: Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde has alleged that there is a threat to his life after a vehicle in his security convoy was hit by a truck in a Tuesday midnight road accident.

The Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship had a narrow escape when one of the cars in his convoy was hit by a truck near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district (Karnataka). The front portion of what appears to be a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was completely smashed with one of the occupants fracturing his shoulder. While Hegde, travelling in another vehicle which was ahead in the convoy, managed to escape unhurt, he later took to Twitter to claim that there was a threat to his life.

 

 

In a series of tweets, Hedge alleged that the driver of the truck had driven his vehicle in the wrong direction and had parked it horizontal to the road. When he saw the convoy approaching, Hedge further writes, the driver accelerated and attempted to hit the oncoming cars.

 

 

Hedge also alleged that the driver - whom he identified as Nasir - was not drunk and that the accident was in fact deliberate. The accused driver was taken into custody immediately and Hegde has called for a through investigation to find out if there is a large nexus at work.

Tags:
Anant Kumar HegdeRoad accidentaccident
Next
Story

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India submits second round of pleadings at ICJ

Must Watch