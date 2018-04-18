Union Minister Hegde claims threat to life after truck rams escort vehicle

Bengaluru: Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde has alleged that there is a threat to his life after a vehicle in his security convoy was hit by a truck in a Tuesday midnight road accident.

The Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship had a narrow escape when one of the cars in his convoy was hit by a truck near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district (Karnataka). The front portion of what appears to be a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was completely smashed with one of the occupants fracturing his shoulder. While Hegde, travelling in another vehicle which was ahead in the convoy, managed to escape unhurt, he later took to Twitter to claim that there was a threat to his life.

A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on NH, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district has hit my escort vehicle which tried to hit my vehicle in the first instance. Since our vehicle was in top speed we escaped the hit. pic.twitter.com/2w8zzq26UU — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018

In a series of tweets, Hedge alleged that the driver of the truck had driven his vehicle in the wrong direction and had parked it horizontal to the road. When he saw the convoy approaching, Hedge further writes, the driver accelerated and attempted to hit the oncoming cars.

The vehicle had been driven in the wrong direction and was parked right in the road horizontally. As soon as our convoy approached he has driven in great speed and had tried hitting our car. As our car was running in good speed we passed away before he could ram us. pic.twitter.com/JRQ1vd7TyY — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018

Hedge also alleged that the driver - whom he identified as Nasir - was not drunk and that the accident was in fact deliberate. The accused driver was taken into custody immediately and Hegde has called for a through investigation to find out if there is a large nexus at work.