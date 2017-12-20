Union minister Krishna Raj falls sick at BJP parliamentary party meet, rushed to hospital

NEW DELHI: Union minister Krishna Raj falls ill while attending the ongoing BJP parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Parliament's Library Building in New Delhi, where BJP high command were party members after their victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

Raj was rushed to nearby Ram Manohar Lal Hospital for treatment. She was carried out on a stretcher.

Raj is longtime Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and the current Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Union Minister JP Nadda was reportedly monitoring the situation.

