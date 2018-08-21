Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s personal assistant commits suicide

A personal assistant of Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Narendra Singh Tomar, allegedly committed suicide at his residence on August 20. The man, identified as Kundan Singh, allegedly took the extreme step by hanging himself at his residence.

The 31-year-old personal assistant to the Union Minister was found hanging at his residence at around 2 am on Monday. He lived in Laxmibai Nagar near Sarojini Nagar in south Delhi.

The body was taken for post-mortem, following which it was handed over to the family. An investigation has been launched by the police, which is yet to ascertain the reason behind the man taking the extreme step.

Kundan Singh, who hailed from Bihar, has not left any suicide note behind. The police is also questioning his family members.

News agency IANS quoted a police official as saying that they were informed by the family about the incident after 2 am on Monday. They told the police that Kundan had hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his room.

According to the report, after returning from his office on Sunday, Kundan had dinner with his family members, following which he went to his room. The family members later found him dead.