Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad discharged from AIIMS, condition stable

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was undergoing treatment for sinus at AIIMS Delhi, has been discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

He was shifted out of the intensive care unit (ICU) to his old private ward on Wednesday, hospital sources said.

The law minister was admitted to the pulmonary medicine department of the hospital on Monday following complaints of nasal congestion.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah, who was diagnosed with swine flu, will be discharged from AIIMS Delhi in day or two, said Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Anil Baluni.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leader and party National General Secretary Ram Lal was admitted to Noida's Kailash Hospital due to high fever and breathing complications.