हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani refuses to pay parking fee at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk: Report

The Delhi Police officials later claimed that no complaint has been made by the Union Minister in this regard.

Union Minister Smriti Irani refuses to pay parking fee at Delhi&#039;s Rajiv Chowk: Report

New Delhi: Union Textiles Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani is in news for not paying the car parking fee in Delhi's Rajiv Chowk locality on Tuesday.

According to reports, Irani had gone to the E Block area in Rajiv Chowk and parked her vehicle in the parking lot.

When she returned, those managing the parking demanded the parking fee from the minister.

Soon, a war of words began between the officials accompanying the Union Minister and the parking staff. 

Irani, however, left without paying the parking fee.

The Delhi Police officials later claimed that no complaint has been made by the Union Minister in this regard.

It is also not clear if Irani had gone to the area in her official vehicle. 

Media reports quoted DCP, Delhi Police, as saying that a row erupted over a trivial issue which was sorted.

He added that the minister, too, had not lodged any complaint in this regard.

Tags:
Smriti IraniDelhi PoliceRajiv Chowk

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close