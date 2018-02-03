हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Union Minister Uma Bharti admitted to AIIMS for high BP

Union Minister Uma Bharti was admitted to AIIMS for problems related to hypertension.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 03, 2018, 18:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister Uma Bharti has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to problems of hypertension, reports said on Saturday.

The saint-politician was admitted on Friday at the hospital's new private ward.

"Uma Bharti ji was admitted yesterday (Friday) for problems of hypertension,'' the hospital authorities said.

''Bharti is stable and is undergoing required medication,'' the doctors at AIIMS said.

Bharti was earlier admitted to AIIMS in 2016 and 2017, due to problems of chest pain and hypertension. 

