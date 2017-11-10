Union ministers given presentation on 'Ease of Living'

New Delhi: The Union Council of Ministers was on Friday given a detailed presentation on how various programmes and initiatives of the government had brought about "Ease of Living" in the lives of the people.

The meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also saw a presentation on social media, sources said.

They said the presentation on "Ease of Living" lasted about an hour and had three parts with over 90 slides highlighting the work done by the government in the last three-and-a-half years.

The sources said Modi asked members of his ministerial team to work hard and ensure that the Ease of Living brought about in the lives of the common man was widely communicated.

The Ease of Living presentations were made by Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekahwat, Minister of State for Skill Development Anantkumar Hegde and Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Schemes such as Mudra, Digital India, affordable housing and Ujjawala Yojana figured in the meeting.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers followed a meeting of the union cabinet.

It came days after India jumped 30 spots to secure a place among the top 100 countries in the World Bank's "Ease of Doing Business" ranking list.

Modi dubbed the jump in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business ranking also as an improvement in the ease of living life, stating that it implied that life had become easier for the country's common man and the middle class.

Amid relentless attacks by the Congress and other opposition parties over demonetisation and roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax, the government is keen to communicate to the people the impact of its welfare initiatives.