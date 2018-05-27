UPSC announces date for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2018. Download e-Admit Cards from upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2018 on 3 June, 2018 across all centres in India. More than 50 per cent candidates have already downloaded their e-Admit Cards from the Commission's website upsc.gov.in. The UPSC has advised those candidates who have not yet downloaded their e-Admit Card yet to do so urgently to avoid last minute rush. The e-Admit Cards can be downloaded from UPSC's official website - upsc.gov.in.

On the day of the examination, the entry into the hall will be closed 10 minutes before the test is scheduled to begin. Under no circumstances will the candidate be allowed the enter the examination venue after the closure of the entry. The exam will be held in two sessions - forenoon session from 9:30 am and for the afternoon session from 2:30 pm.

The candidates will not be allowed to appear at any other examination venue except the one mentioned in the e-Admit Card.

The candidates are required to carry the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted venue to appear for the exam. If the photograph in the card is not clear, blurred or not available, candidates will have to carry two identical photographs (one photograph for each session) along with proof of Identity such as Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID Card etc. and the printout of e-Admit Card.

No paper Admit Card will be issued for this Examination. In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the candidates can inform the Commission immediately by email.

Candidates need to carry black ball point pen to fill OMR answer sheets and attendance list. Candidates can submit representations, if any, on the questions asked in the Question Papers of this Examination to the Commission through the “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)” from 4-10 June. No representation through any other mode and after 10 June shall be accepted by the Commission.