Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) invites applications for 120 vacant posts- Details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various posts ranging from Manager to Assistant Public Prosecutor. The last date for application for these vacancies is May 3, 2018.

Here is a list of available posts:

1) One Manager (Marketing & Trade), National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of AYUSH (UR-01). The post is temporary but likely to continue. Qualifications: (A) Educational: Post Graduate Degree in Marketing or Business Management or Business Administration from a recognized University or Institute or equivalent; and (B) Experience: Five years post qualification

experience in the field of Marketing and Trade in an Organization or Industry of repute.

2) Six Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physiology), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The posts are suitable for Physically Challenged Persons. The posts are permanent.

3) Seven Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Plastic Surgery), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The posts are suitable for Physically Challenged Persons. The posts are permanent.

4) One Assistant Professor (Fire/Civil Engineering), National Fire Service College, Nagpur, Ministry of Home Affairs(UR-01). The post is permanent.

5) Seventy-Five Assistant Geologist, Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines. Of the seventy five posts, six posts are reserved and suitable for Physically Challenged. The posts are permanent. Qualifications: Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Geo-chemistry or Marine Geology or Earth Science & Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Area Studies (Coastal Geology)or Environmental Geology or Geo-informatics from a recognized University or Institution.

6) Sixteen Administrative Officer, Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines. Of the sixteen posts, one post is reserved and suitable for Physically Challenged Persons. The post is also suitable for Physically Challenged. The posts are permanent. Qualifications: Essential: (A) Educational: Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University. (B) Experience: Two years experience in Administration, Accounts and establishment, Legal or Vigilance matters in Central or State or Union Territory Government or Government Autonomous or Statutory Organisation or Central or State Public Sector Corporation or University.

7) One Assistant Director Grade-I (Technical), Office of the Textile Commissioner, Mumbai, Ministry of Textiles (SC-01). The post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons. The post is permanent. Qualifications: Essential: (A) Educational: Degree in Textile Manufacture/Textile Technology/Textile Engineering of a recognized University or equivalent. (B) Experience: Three years experience of work connected with management/running of textile units of which 1(one) year should be in the Spinning and Weaving department. OR Three years experience of work in a Government or a Semi Government Organization with duties relating to development of textile industry including one year practical experience in Spinning and Weaving department of textile. Desirable: Experience of working in a Power loom factory, Woolen or Art, Silk mills.

8) Seven Drugs Inspector, Department of Drugs Control under the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. The posts are permanent. Qualifications: ESSENTIAL (A) Educational: Degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Science or in Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from a University established in India by law. (B) Experience: Not Mandatory.

9) One Legal Advisor-cum-Standing Counsel, Department of Land & Building, Govt. of NCT of Delhi. The post is permanent. Qualifications: Essential (A) Educational: Degree in Law of a recognized University or equivalent. Experience: Twelve years experience as an advocate or as a member of a state judicial Service or equivalent experience in the legal department of the Central/State Government/UTs. Desirable: (i) Experience of Land acquisition cases. (ii) Experience in Handling Revenue Lands and Acts.

10) One Head of Department (Information Technology), Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory Administration of Daman & Diu. The post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons. The post is permanent. Qualifications: Essential: (A) Educational: (i) Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Information Technology with first class in Bachelor’s or Master’s level from a recognized university. (ii) Minimum of ten years relevant experience in Teaching / Research/Industry. OR (i) Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Information Technology with first class or equivalent either in Bachelor’s or Master’s level and Ph.D or equivalent in appropriate discipline in Engineering/Technology from a recognised university. (ii) Minimum five years experience in Information Technology in Teaching/Research/Industry.

11) One Principal, Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory Administration of Daman & Diu. The post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons. The post is permanent. Qualifications: Essential: (A) Educational: (i) Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in appropriate branch of Engineering/Technology with first class

or equivalent either in Bachelor’s or Master’s level and Ph.D in Engineering from a recognized university. (ii) Minimum of ten years relevant experience in Teaching/Research/Industry out of which at least three years shall be at the level of Head of Department or equivalent.

12) One Training & Placement Officer, Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical education, Union Territory Administration of Daman & Diu. The post is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons. The post is permanent. Qualifications: Essential: (A) Educational: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology in the relevant branch (i.e. Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Information Technology) with first class from a recognized university and three years experience in Teaching or Research.

13) One Workshop Superintendent, Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory Administration of Daman & Diu (UR-01). The post is also suitable for Physically Challenged Persons. Qualifications: Essential: (A) Educational: Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering/Technology with first class from a recognised University and three years experience in Teaching or Research.

14) One Assistant Public Prosecutor, Directorate of Prosecution, Department of Home, Union Territory Administration of Daman & Diu (OBC-01). The post is also suitable for Physically Challenged Persons. Qualifications: Essential: (A) Educational: Degree in Law from a recognized University. (B) Experience: three years experience at a Bar. Desirable: (i) Experience as a Public Prosecutor/Government Advocate. (ii) Knowledge of local language.