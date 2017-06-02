close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

United Nations concerned over tense situation between India, Pakistan at LoC

The United Nations is concerned over the tense situation along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan and the Secretary General is following the developments closely, his spokesperson said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 19:30
United Nations concerned over tense situation between India, Pakistan at LoC

United Nations: The United Nations is concerned over the tense situation along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan and the Secretary General is following the developments closely, his spokesperson said.

"I think the situation that we've seen in that area continues to be of concern to us and, as I've said before, the Secretary-General is following the situation very closely," UN Secretary General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters here yesterday when asked about the recent cross-border shelling.

A civilian was killed and four others, including a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, were injured when the Pakistan Army targeted forward areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Pooch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliation by the Indian troops.

Five Pakistani soldiers were reported to have been killed while some others were injured in the Indian Army's retaliatory action along the Nowshera and Krishnagati sectors.

Dujarric has repeatedly said that Guterres is following the situation in Kashmir amid escalating tensions at the border between India and Pakistan.

The UN Chief has not made any direct intervention to resolve the issue and his spokesperson has repeatedly said the UN Chief reiterates his call for India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue. 

TAGS

United NationsJammu and KashmirKashmir ValleyIndian ArmyBSF jawanKashmirNowshera

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

India&#039;s green lobby slams Trump for exiting Paris deal
Environment

India's green lobby slams Trump for exiting Paris deal

NASA&#039;s first-ever mission to study spinning neutron stars to be launched on June 3!
Space

NASA's first-ever mission to study spinning neutron st...

Uttarakhand High Court calls EVM challenge unconstitutional, says hackathon cannot be organised tomorrow
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand High Court calls EVM challenge unconstitutional...

Exclusive: Zee journalist reports from war-torn Syria, get the latest news at 9 PM on DNA
IndiaWorld

Exclusive: Zee journalist reports from war-torn Syria, get...

Vladimir Putin urges &#039;joint work&#039; with Donald Trump on climate change
World

Vladimir Putin urges 'joint work' with Donald Tru...

Maneka Gandhi to undergo gall bladder surgery at AIIMS
Delhi

Maneka Gandhi to undergo gall bladder surgery at AIIMS

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video