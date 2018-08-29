United Nations loves Indian trains painted in Madhubani art

Indian Railways recent effort to paint coaches of Bihar Sampark Kranti with Mithila art has earned the appreciation of United Nations.

“How beautiful are these Indian Railways trains! Women from Bihar painted these coaches with traditional Mithila art, also known as Madhubani, using their fingers, tigs, matchsticks & brushes with natural dyes & pigments!” tweeted the UN.

#TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/KbQ8M6mO9b — United Nations India (@UNinIndia) August 28, 2018

Nine coached of the Bihar Sampark Kranti were painted with beautiful Mithila art.

Earlier, Madhubani art adorned the walls of several railways stations in Bihar.

Madhubani is a folk art of the Mithila region of Bihar that is known for using unique geometric patterns to create colourful paintings.

According to reports, interiors and exteriors of 22 coaches of the Patna Rajdhani will also be painted in the traditional Madhubani art.

This is initiative is a part of a new trend to promote traditional art.

The idea has now been adopted by many more states and soon passengers will witness more trains adorned in the traditional art form.