हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

United Nations loves Indian trains painted in Madhubani art

Indian Railways recent effort to paint coaches of Bihar Sampark Kranti with Mithila art has earned the appreciation of United Nations.

United Nations loves Indian trains painted in Madhubani art
Pic courtesy: Twitter/UN

Indian Railways recent effort to paint coaches of Bihar Sampark Kranti with Mithila art has earned the appreciation of United Nations.

“How beautiful are these Indian Railways trains! Women from Bihar painted these coaches with traditional Mithila art, also known as Madhubani, using their fingers, tigs, matchsticks & brushes with natural dyes & pigments!” tweeted the UN.

Nine coached of the Bihar Sampark Kranti were painted with beautiful Mithila art.

Earlier, Madhubani art adorned the walls of several railways stations in Bihar.

Madhubani is a folk art of the Mithila region of Bihar that is known for using unique geometric patterns to create colourful paintings.

According to reports, interiors and exteriors of 22 coaches of the Patna Rajdhani will also be painted in the traditional Madhubani art.

This is initiative is a part of a new trend to promote traditional art.

The idea has now been adopted by many more states and soon passengers will witness more trains adorned in the traditional art form.

Tags:
Indian RailwaysmadhubaniMithilaBihar Sampark Kranti Express

Must Watch