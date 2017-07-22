close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

United States tells India, China to reduce tension through direct dialogue

The United States has encouraged India and China to engage in a direct dialogue free of any coercive aspects.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 11:26
United States tells India, China to reduce tension through direct dialogue

Washington: The United States has encouraged India and China to engage in a direct dialogue free of any coercive aspects.

"We encourage India and China to engage in direct dialogue aimed at reducing tensions and free of any coercive aspects," Gary Ross, a Defence Department spokesman told PTI

Over the past week, the US State Department too have been making similar statements, but Pentagon has sought direct dialogue between India and China on reducing tension "free of any coercive aspects".

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval heads to Beijing to attend a meeting of BRICS later this month. 

During his visit, he is expected to talk with his Chinese counterpart on this issue. 

Responding to questions, the Pentagon refused to take sides on the issue.

"We refer you to the Governments of India and China for further information. We encourage India and China to engage in direct dialogue aimed at reducing tensions. We are not going to speculate on such matters," Ross said when asked if the Pentagon fears escalation of tension between India and China. Early this week, a top Pentagon Commander told lawmakers that China is exploiting its economic leverage as a way to its regional political objectives.

"The Chinese have shown their willingness to exploit their economic leverage as a way to advance their regional political objectives. As China's military modernisation continues, the United States and its allies and partners will continue to be challenged to balance China's influence," General Paul Selva, USAF, said in written response to questions to the Senate Armed Services Committee for his nominee for reconfirmation as Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

General Selva said deterring war is an exercise in influencing China's decision calculus, making diplomacy preferable to conflict and managing crises in such a manner that they do not unintentionally escalate.

"To do this, the Joint Force will engage with the Chinese military within Congressionally mandated limits, build alliance capacity through close cooperation, and uphold international law through appropriate operations," he said in written response to the questions. 

TAGS

United StatesIndiaChinaIndo-Pak tensionBeijingBRICSAjit DovalGary RossPentagon

From Zee News

Microsoft using lawyers to tackle top Russian hacking group
Technology

Microsoft using lawyers to tackle top Russian hacking group

Centre received 97 complaints of online trolling through social media in 2016
India

Centre received 97 complaints of online trolling through so...

Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul Gandhi for taking dig at Centre, says ‘thank you’
India

Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul Gandhi for taking dig at Ce...

BJP says Nehru-Gandhi and Abdullah families responsible for Kashmir crisis
India

BJP says Nehru-Gandhi and Abdullah families responsible for...

Senior journalist Ashok Malik appointed Press Secretary to President
India

Senior journalist Ashok Malik appointed Press Secretary to...

Jeweler shot dead in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Hardoi
Uttar Pradesh

Jeweler shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to file reply to Subramanian Swamy&#039;s plea
India

National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to file reply to...

Denial of USD 350mn aid to Pakistan reality, not policy: United States
Asia

Denial of USD 350mn aid to Pakistan reality, not policy: Un...

1,180 pilgrims leave for Amarnath
Jammu and Kashmir

1,180 pilgrims leave for Amarnath

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Crafting a new world order: The shift from the West to Asia will have India as its focus

Trauma or drama: Can anyone explain why Behenji is riled up?

President-elect Kovind: Big mandate, bigger pressure

DNA Edit: Opposition in a crisis

Ram Nath Kovind elected as new President: How it can help PM Modi en route 2019