Unnao gang-rape case: Alleged threat call reveals how BJP MLA Sengar pressurised victim's family

New Delhi: An alleged phone call recording of a conversation between rape-accused Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the uncle of the woman who accused him has revealed that the lawmaker was pressuring him to withdraw the complaints against him.

In the recording, Sengar can purportedly be heard as saying that the matter should be brought to an end. "Whatever has happened, has happened. You come to me. Am I closer to you or someone else? Let us start a new chapter," he is heard saying in the phone conversation. "Stop everybody, tell everyone to remain calm."

Speaking to Zee News about the said conversation, Sengar however denied making the call. "Let investigations happen, do not jump to conclusions. Whoever is guilty should be punished. I did not make any phone calls. If charges against me are proven, I will leave politics," he said.

Sengar is facing the heat after the father of the woman who was gang-raped died in police custody. Postmortem report blamed “shock and septicemia” as the cause of the death. “Postmortem report states 'Cause of death shock and septicemia due to peritonitis and ascending colon perforation',” Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order told ANI on Tuesday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe all the allegations, added Kumar.

Earlier, Atul Sengar, brother of alleged rape accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was arrested. Three others have also been arrested in the case. The development cames a day after the victim's father allegedly died in police custody.