Unnao rape case: Accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar loses 'Y' category security

New Delhi: Taken into seven-day police custody last week on charges of rape, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's 'Y' category was removed on Friday, according to news agency ANI.

Sengar is the main accused in the horrific Unnao gang rape case which has outraged the entire country because of not just the act but the rather shoddy investigations that followed. The survivor said that UP police did not register an FIR against Sengar because he was a powerful politician. She attempted to immolate herself - twice - to draw attention to her plight. It was only then that a massive uproar led to UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordering an SIT probe and the matter was eventually handed over to CBI.

Sengar has been in police custody since last week and is being questioned. Although he has maintained that he is innocent, public outcry against him has been strong - possibly the reason why his 'Y' category security has now been removed. BJP's image too has suffered a dent with its MLA being probed as a rape accused - apart from the ruckus over its ministers in J&K cabinet joining demonstrations against investigation into the Kathua rape case. This case too involved a minor who was kidnapped, sedated and murdered.