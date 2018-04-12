Unnao rape case: Centre gives green signal to CBI probe

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday approved a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district allegedly by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

A notification has been issued by the Personnel Ministry following a request for a CBI probe by the Uttar Pradesh government, an official said.

The case came into the limelight after the victim tried to immolate herself last Sunday outside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence alleging police inaction against Sengar.

The victim's father died in judicial custody almost a week after he was reportedly thrashed by the MLA's brother and others.