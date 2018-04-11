Unnao rape victim did not name BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in complaint filed in 2017

In a fresh twist in the Unnao gangrape case, it has been revealed that the alleged victim had not named Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the first complaint filed by her under section 164 on June 22, 2017. According to a copy of the complaint accessed by Zee News, there was no mention of the lawmaker in the rape complaint.

Sengar’s name featured in the case for the first time in a complaint filed by the alleged victim’s mother on February 12, 2018. The complaint by her mother was filed under section 156/3. She alleged that her daughter was raped on June 3, 2017 by BJP MLA Sengar.

The development has raised questions on the claims being made the complainant, who even tried to commit suicide in front of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence while her father died in police custody in Unnao. It is unclear as to why she did not name the MLA in her first complaint if he was the perpetrator of the crime.

The revelations come amid fresh claims by the alleged victim that she was locked in a hotel room by a District Magistrate. She has alleged that she was first kept locked at the residence of the DM and later taken to a hotel.

An uncle of the alleged victim also upped the ante as he said that he wanted to meet BJP president Amit Shah over the issue. A purported conversation between him and Sengar also emerged on Tuesday wherein the lawmaker could be heard threatening him.

The wife of the MLA, meanwhile, met Uttar Pradesh DGP, seeking “justice” for her husband. She claimed that her husband was being framed because of political issues. “I have full sympathy with the victim, but my husband is being made a scapegoat,” she said. "There's political motive behind this. Make my husband & girl (rape victim) undergo narco test. My daughters are traumatised. We're being mentally harassed. No evidence has been presented yet, still he's being labelled as rapist," she added.

In another development related to the case, a woman, Shashi Singh, earlier named by the alleged victim came out in support of Sengar. She claimed that the complainant had nine months back accused her son of rape and sent him to jail. “She often frames people putting false allegations on them. Earlier it was my son, and now she is framing the MLA,” said Shashi.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking a CBI probe into the incident. It will hear the plea next week.