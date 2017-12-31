'Unprofessional and irresponsible': Royals slam Censor board for clearing Padmavati

MEWAR: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Saturday cleared the film Padmavati with a few modifications but the Royals in Mewar are unhappy with the board's decision.

"CBFC invited us to be part of the panel and we asked certain questions. Then we came to know that some other panel saw movie and certificate was given without our consent. It is very unprofessional and irresponsible of CBFC," erstwhile Royal from Mewar Vishvaraj Singh said.

He also said that cosmetic changes like changing the title of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film from "Padmavati" to "Padmavat" would not change the facts. "It will not change the fact that the movie refers to real places, my ancestors and other persons in history with their names continuing to remain the same," Singh wrote in a letter to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi.

Singh also said that CBFC had reduced itself to endorsing the propagation of fiction about heroic personalities and living families.

Commenting on the three-member panel that reviewed the film, he said, "The royal being referred to in today's news as part of the panel that reviewed the film was not the head of the family, Maharana Mahendra Singhji Mewar, or me."

The censor board chairman had last week asked the erstwhile Mewar royal family to be a part of a panel to help certify Bhansali's period drama, Padmavati.

However, Singh wrote to the CBFC chairman, seeking a reply on seven points related to the film, before accepting or declining to be a part of the panel.

He said neither his mails nor letters were replied to and that he only had telephonic conversations with Joshi.

The censor board has decided to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati a UA certificate without any cuts but has suggested that the director change the film's title to 'Padmavat' besides making four other modifications.

In a statement, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi too clarified that they have only advised five modifications, including the title change, but 'no cuts'.

The board has also suggested modifications in disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of 'Sati' and also relevant changes in the song 'Ghoomar' to befit the character portrayed, he said.

Joshi added that the producers and the director of the film are "completely in agreement" with the proposed modifications.