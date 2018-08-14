हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UP assistant teacher result 2018

Just 41,556 aspirants cleared the exam.

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2018 announced at upbasiceduboard.gov.in: 26,000 vacancies still empty

UP assistant teacher result 2018: The UP Basic Education Board has released the results of Uttar Pradesh primary school assistant teacher recruitment examination 2018 on the official website — upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Due to heavy traffic, the website is currently slow in loading.

According to emerging reports, just 38 per cent candidates manage to clear the test. In other words, more than 26,900 seats still vacant.

The exam was held on May 27 to fill up about 68500 teachers positions.

Here's how to check UP assistant teacher result 2018

Step 1: Visit upbasiceduboard.gov.in – the official website of UP basic education board.
Step 2: Now click on Assistant teacher recruitment examination 2018 link.
Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and the security code and click proceed
Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to take a printout and save a physical copy of results.

A total of 12.57 lakh candidates had registered for the Uttar Pradesh primary school assistant teacher recruitment examination 2018. Nearly 10.78 lakh appeared for the test and 41,556 aspirants cleared the exam.

The final merit list will take into consideration the total marks obtained in the recruitment exams (60 per cent weightage), Class 10 and Class 12 marks (10 per cent weightage each) and graduation and training courses.

